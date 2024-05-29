Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn Celebrates 25 Years in Griffith Park

Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn will be celebrating 25 years in Griffith Park on July 20.

What’s Happening:

On Saturday, July 20, enjoy an evening of reflection about Walt’s Barn and feast on delicious BBQ.

Attendees will hear directly from members of Walt Disney’s family on what life was like growing up, in and around Walt’s Barn.

Hear also from people who were vital in bringing Walt’s Barn to Griffith Park.

They will have a silent auction and raffle, with all proceeds benefiting the Carolwood Foundation.

There will be limited releases of 25th anniversary gifts as a token of our appreciation for attending the event. Attendees will have the first opportunity to purchase 25th anniversary merchandise as well.

Early Bird Pricing (Ticket prices will increase after July 1st):

VIP Ticket: $200/ea (plus processing fees) (Limited quantity)

General Admission: $125/ea (plus processing fees)

VIP Ticket Includes: Early admission to event Appetizers before dinner Mingle with and hear from those who worked side by side with Walt in Walt Disney Company's early days Exclusive raffle items Choice of sitting at a table with a VIP Exclusive gift only for VIPs



