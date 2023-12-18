New Zootopia Decorations Fill Shanghai Disneyland In Preparation For Land’s Opening

Zootopia’s top bunny has been added to Shanghai Disneyland’s entrance.

What’s Happening:

With Zootopia opening on December 20th at Shanghai Disneyland, new decorations have adorned the park in celebration.

The famous train station floral design, usually in the shape of Mickey Mouse, has turned into a bunny for the opening.

Judy Hopps’ loveable smile is now welcoming guests to the park as they get ready to join her and Nick Wilde on a Hot Pursuit.

Other decorations have been added, including sculptures of characters from the film and the movie’s signature big donut.

Be sure to check back for full coverage of Zootopia’s opening festivities.

