New Zootopia Decorations Fill Shanghai Disneyland In Preparation For Land’s Opening

Zootopia’s top bunny has been added to Shanghai Disneyland’s entrance.
What’s Happening:
- With Zootopia opening on December 20th at Shanghai Disneyland, new decorations have adorned the park in celebration.
- The famous train station floral design, usually in the shape of Mickey Mouse, has turned into a bunny for the opening.
- Judy Hopps’ loveable smile is now welcoming guests to the park as they get ready to join her and Nick Wilde on a Hot Pursuit.
- Other decorations have been added, including sculptures of characters from the film and the movie’s signature big donut.
- Be sure to check back for full coverage of Zootopia’s opening festivities.
