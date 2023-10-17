Production Team Announced for the 96th Oscars on Sunday, March 10th, 2024

Live television event producer Raj Kapoor has been named as executive producer and showrunner, Katy Mullanas executive producer, and Hamish Hamilton as director of the 96th Oscars, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang announced today.
What’s Happening:
- It will be Kapoor (The Disney Family Singalong) and Mullan’s (Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration) first time to executive produce and Hamilton’s fourth time directing the Oscars. Kapoor has worked on the show for the past seven years and most recently served as producer for the 95th Oscars.
- A dynamic creative team returns from the 95th Oscars to work with Kapoor, Mullan and Hamilton to help shape the vision and direction of the 96th Oscars, including creative director Kenny Gravillis, production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley, red carpet show executive producer David Chamberlin, and red carpet creative consultants Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila.
- Chamberlin will return for the fifth consecutive year to executive produce ABC’s The Oscars Red Carpet Show, the official live lead-in to the 96th Oscars broadcast.
- Love and Àvila will join the team for the second year to create the Oscars red carpet aesthetic and guest experience. They led the creative team for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2021 and 2022 galas and will lead the upcoming gala.
- The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.
What They’re Saying:
- Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang: “Raj and Hamish have been incredible Oscars collaborators, and we are delighted to welcome them and Katy to lead the 96th Oscars. Their deep love of cinema, fresh vision, and tremendous live television expertise is perfect for our reinvigorated show. We’re excited to work with them and our remarkable creative team – Kenny Gravillis, Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley, David Chamberlin, Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila – to deliver an exceptional show for audiences worldwide.”
- Kapoor and Mullan: “As a Canadian boy of South Asian descent and a girl from London who grew up watching the Oscars, dreaming of being part of it, this is a ‘pinch me’ moment! This has been an exceptional year for the movies, and it’s an absolute privilege to be leading the team celebrating the global film industry and the astounding talents that bring these cinematic stories to life. We’re dedicated to making it a remarkable celebration for all.”
- Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television: “Having worked with Raj, Katy and Hamish on many special and memorable projects over the years, we have full confidence in their vision for the 96th Oscars. Their creativity, infectious energy and sincere love for the movies will be the ticket to making this year’s ceremony a night to remember.”