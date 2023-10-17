Production Team Announced for the 96th Oscars on Sunday, March 10th, 2024

Live television event producer Raj Kapoor has been named as executive producer and showrunner, Katy Mullanas executive producer, and Hamish Hamilton as director of the 96th Oscars, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang announced today.

It will be Kapoor ( The Disney Family Singalong ) and Mullan’s ( Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration ) first time to executive produce and Hamilton’s fourth time directing the Oscars. Kapoor has worked on the show for the past seven years and most recently served as producer for the 95th Oscars.

A dynamic creative team returns from the 95th Oscars to work with Kapoor, Mullan and Hamilton to help shape the vision and direction of the 96th Oscars, including creative director Kenny Gravillis, production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley, red carpet show executive producer David Chamberlin, and red carpet creative consultants Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila.

Chamberlin will return for the fifth consecutive year to executive produce ABC The Oscars Red Carpet Show , the official live lead-in to the 96th Oscars broadcast.

, the official live lead-in to the 96th Oscars broadcast. Love and Àvila will join the team for the second year to create the Oscars red carpet aesthetic and guest experience. They led the creative team for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2021 and 2022 galas and will lead the upcoming gala.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

