Bob Iger Congratulates ESPN on 45th Anniversary Milestone

Bob Iger shared a celebratory post on his Instagram page as ESPN reaches the 45 year anniversary mark this week.

What’s Happening:

On September 7th, ESPN will officially be celebrating their 45th anniversary.

Ahead of that milestone, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger shared a post on his Instagram page congratulating the sports leader, stating, “Happy 45th Anniversary ESPN! Your love of sports and sports fans is admirable, and the excitement you’ve generated will most certainly be eclipsed in the years ahead! Congratulations!”

Although there have been lots of changes over the years, this is a huge milestone for ESPN.

ESPN Fun Facts:

On September 7th, 1979 during the inaugural SportsCenter, Lee Leonard said “If you’re a fan, if you’re a fan, what you’ll see in the next minutes, hours and days to follow may convince you you’ve gone to sports heaven.”

This began ESPN's tradition of creating content that had heart and humor.

ESPN President Over the Years:

Bill Rasmussen: July 1978 – July 1979

Chet Simmons: July 1979 – June 1982

Bill Grimes: June 1982 – August 1988

Roger Werner: August 1988 – August 1990

Steve Bornstein: September 1990 – November 1998

George Bodenheimer: November 1998 – December 2011 (Acting Chair, December 18, 2017 – March 5, 2018)

John Skipper: January 2012 – December 2017

January 2012 – December 2017 James Pitaro: March 2018 – Present