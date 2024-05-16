Business Manager for Trinidad ISD Pleaded Guilty to Embezzling Money for Disney Trips and Shopping Sprees

According to KLTV, a man has pleaded guilty to stealing money from the Trinidad Independent School District and using it for trips to the Walt Disney World Resort and Disney spending sprees.

What’s Happening:

38-year-old Brandon Delane Looney pleaded guilty to theft from a program receiving federal funds while serving as business manager for Trinidad ISD.

According to court documents, he “embezzled more than $300,000 between 2017 and 2023 while working for Trinidad ISD in Henderson County. Looney used the funds for trips to Walt Disney World and spending sprees at The Disney Store.”

Looney could face up to ten years in federal prison. He could also receive a potential fund and mandatory restitution to Trinidad ISD for what he stole.

Before Looney pleaded guilty, he went to the Financial Litigation Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to “liquidate his assets and preserve them for the restitution he will be ordered to pay Trinidad ISD upon sentencing.”

He sold his house and other assets to preserve $200,000 for Trinidad ISD.

MouseFanTravel.com

no obligation quote from Fill out the form below for a free,no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning



