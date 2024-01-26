Review: “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out” Serves Up Comfort

Comfort TV used to fill the airwaves on cable during the daytime. I remember coming home from school and making sure to be at the TV by 4pm for two back-to-back episodes of Great Hotels on the Travel Channel. That would be followed up by channel surfing to find other shows that fit that mold, whether it be Martha Stewart’s talk show, Food Network baking competitions, or more shows that just included interesting conversations about amazing places.

Freeform’s Chrissy & Dave Dine Out fills a hole in my television-shaped heart that I didn’t know existed. For a network that has made young adult dramas its bread and butter for years, this is a drastic change of tone and an exciting look at (hopefully) what’s to come.

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out is a simple concept: Chrissy Teigan invites celebrity guests to join her for dinner (often including Joel Kim Booster) and various renowned restaurants. While they chat about food, life, and the world, famed chef David Chang heads to the kitchen to dive into the intricacies of the menu being served and the chefs preparing the meals. That’s it. A simple premise that just works.

Talk show formats have stood the test of time because it always accomplishes what it sets out to do: spark conversation between engaging individuals. What works so well about this new series is taking the talk show format and adding a healthy dose of “being a foodie.” The kitchen content is just as engaging as that of everyone sitting around the dinner table. It reminded me of the quiet coziness of the defunct Esquire Network’s series The Getaway.

The not-so-hidden gem of the series is the inclusion of Joel Kim Booster. The writer and star of Fire Island joins the party to keep the conversation moving and always being able to turn the discussion into an engaging and hilarious one.

This is the kind of show you will want to have as the rain falls outside and you have a homemade soup sitting on your lap. It’s comfort food in the best way and I hope it stays around for a long time. Chrissy & Dave Dine Out premieres on Freeform on Wednesday, January 24th at 10pm EST. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

