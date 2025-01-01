College Football Playoff at Allstate Sugar Bowl Delayed Due to Events in New Orleans

The game will now take place tomorrow.

After the recent events in New Orleans, the decision has been made to reschedule the College Football Playoff at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

What’s Happening:

Originally set for tonight, the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl has been postponed to tomorrow (Thursday, January 2nd) at 3 p.m. (CST) due to today's early-morning terrorist attack in New Orleans, where the game is set to take place.

The decision was made in coordination with federal, state, and local authorities as well as the College Football Playoff, ESPN

Law enforcement assets that would typically be allocated to an event of this stature are currently engaged in active investigations related to the incident, and the postponement will allow for additional security resources to be put in place in order to maintain the typical standards of a major event in the Caesars Superdome.

The game will still be televised via ESPN, with more details expected as soon as they are available. If you happen to be a ticket holder for the game, those tickets will still be valid for tomorrow.

As such, ESPN programming has been impacted as well. Tonight’s new schedule is:

The schedule for tomorrow is now:

What They’re Saying:

Jeff Hundley, chief executive officer of the Allstate Sugar Bowl: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families as we work through this. We have full faith and confidence in the governor and the mayor and all the federal, state, and local first-responders that they've applied to this horrific event. Any time we have an event like the Sugar Bowl, public safety is paramount, and all parties involved agree that could only be achieved with a postponement. Now we will move ahead to take care of the details to make the Sugar Bowl the first-class, fun, and safe event that it has been for over 90 years."

Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff: "On behalf of the College Football Playoff, we are devastated by this morning's attack, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy. We are grateful to the leadership of the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, the State of Louisiana and federal authorities as we work together to ensure we can provide a safe environment for everyone. We are also appreciative of ESPN's flexibility in moving the game to tomorrow afternoon."