Dates Announced For The Children’s & Family Emmys and Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys

Key dates have been announced for the Second Annual Children’s and Family Emmy Awards and the Daytime Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmys.
What’s Happening:
- The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced four days of celebrations honoring individuals in the Daytime and Children’s & Family television communities.
- On December 14th, the Gold and Silver Circle honor society will have a luncheon to celebrate this year’s Children’s and Family inductees.
- The Gold and Silver Circle is a society that features honorees who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 50 or 25 years, respectively.
- At 12pm PT on December 16th, the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will take place. The ceremony will include the presentation of Maury Povich’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
- That same evening, December 16th at 8pm PT, will host the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
- The following evening, December 17th at 5pm PT, will hold the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards and Trustees’ Gala.
- Be sure to check out the previously announced nominees for the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, along with the list of nominees for the Daytime Emmy Awards.
What They’re Saying:
- Information regarding a proper ceremony for the Daytime Emmy Awards has yet to be determined.
