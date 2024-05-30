ESPN Films Acquires New Short Documentary “Motorcycle Mary”

ESPN Films has announced they have acquired the documentary short Motorcycle Mary, which will soon become part of ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 Shorts catalog.

What’s Happening:

, soon to become part of ESPN Films’ catalog. Directed by Haley Watson (in her directorial debut), produced by Rachel Greenwald, and executive produced by two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot and seven-time Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, Motorcycle Mary tells the untold story of legendary motorsports pioneer Mary McGee a.k.a. “Motorcycle Mary”, whose racing career spanned thirty years and saw her shatter gender norms while mastering multiple racing disciplines.

Motorcycle Mary will premiere on the big screen at the 2024 Tribeca Festival in New York where it will make its world premiere in the “Shorts: Personal Best” program on Friday, June 7th (with additional screenings June 13th and 15th).

About Mary McGee a.k.a. Motorcycle Mary:

Born in Alaska on the eve of World War II, McGee’s early life is riddled with fear but, with her older brother Jim’s guidance, she conquers her apprehensive nature and discovers the art of composure, a skill that serves her to take on the racetrack.

Following in her brother’s footsteps, her remarkable racing odyssey begins in the world of cars, where she outshines her male competitors, only to later discover her greatest sense of freedom racing motorcycles.

She was the first woman to race motorcycles in the United States.

Confronted by sexism and personal tragedy, Mary perseveres, pushing herself to greater and greater heights culminating in her most hair-raising challenge: Becoming the first person ever to solo the grueling Baja 500 on a motorcycle.

What They're Saying:

Marsha Cooke, Vice President and Executive Producer of ESPN Films: “Mary McGee’s story is not only a testament to her incredible skills and perseverance but also an inspiration to all who dare to break barriers. Motorcycle Mary captures her indomitable spirit and the trailblazing legacy she leaves behind in the world of motorsports, and we’re looking forward to bringing it to ESPN audiences soon.”