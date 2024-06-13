X Games To Switch To New League Format Modeled After Formula One

The popular X Games are moving to a new event model that will focus on a league format modeled after those used by Formula One, starting in 2026.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced that the popular X Games are moving to a new global team-based format in 2026, changing from its current event model to a league format modeled after Formula One.

The new X Games League will feature teams composed of athletes from multiple disciplines who will compete for individual and team points to earn both individual and team prize purses.

X Games will continue to promote the seasonal nature of action sports, introducing both a Summer XGL and a Winter XGL — each initially composed of four global events and four teams, with plans to expand. The competition schedules will include X Games signature events and strategic collaborations with existing competitions.

ESPN remains a minority and linear TV partner of X Games.

What They’re Saying:

Jeff Moorad, executive chairman of X Games and principal of MSP Sports Capital: "In essence, we've used Formula One as a model for this new X Games League. To that end, we are creating a year-round calendar and introducing new commercial opportunities to accelerate the overall growth of X Games. These opportunities will provide a secure and sustainable future for our most important stakeholders — the athletes. By leveraging the incredibly valuable X Games brand, we will create a durable, global business that will be good for athletes, fans, investors and sponsors."

"In essence, we've used Formula One as a model for this new X Games League. To that end, we are creating a year-round calendar and introducing new commercial opportunities to accelerate the overall growth of X Games. These opportunities will provide a secure and sustainable future for our most important stakeholders — the athletes. By leveraging the incredibly valuable X Games brand, we will create a durable, global business that will be good for athletes, fans, investors and sponsors." Scott Guglielmino, president and COO of X Games: "The athletes have always been at the heart of X Games. This new consistent league and team structure will provide more opportunities for athletes to compete and thrive commercially, and their fans will have more opportunities to see and support their favorite athletes and teams year-round. We've been developing this since MSP invested in the property and key stakeholders throughout the industry, including athletes, have been very supportive."

"The athletes have always been at the heart of X Games. This new consistent league and team structure will provide more opportunities for athletes to compete and thrive commercially, and their fans will have more opportunities to see and support their favorite athletes and teams year-round. We've been developing this since MSP invested in the property and key stakeholders throughout the industry, including athletes, have been very supportive." Scotty James, X Games strategic adviser and a nine-time medalist: "As both an active athlete and an advisor for X Games, I'm excited about the opportunities this new format presents. The long-term vision not only aims to grow action sports on a global level, but also provide athletes with greater security than ever before. For the first time, we will be able to focus on performance while benefiting from a stable and sustainable career path in action sports."

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now