Hulu Releases “An Ode to ‘Die Hard’”

Hulu has released “An Ode to Die Hard” in the hopes to end a decades long debate.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has tried to put a stop to the never ending argument over whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

is a Christmas movie. A newly uploaded choral performance puts the argument to rest and agrees with the claim that the film is part of the Christmas canon.

While the original Die Hard is available to stream on Hulu with Live TV, while many others in the Die Hard franchise are available to stream on Hulu for all subscribers.

