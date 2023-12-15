Hulu Releases “An Ode to ‘Die Hard’”

Hulu has released “An Ode to Die Hard” in the hopes to end a decades long debate.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has tried to put a stop to the never ending argument over whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie.
- A newly uploaded choral performance puts the argument to rest and agrees with the claim that the film is part of the Christmas canon.
- While the original Die Hard is available to stream on Hulu with Live TV, while many others in the Die Hard franchise are available to stream on Hulu for all subscribers.
More Hulu News:
- ABC News Studios Announces New True-Crime Docs for Hulu
- Annie Murphy and Christine Baranski Join Cast of Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 2
- Cast Revealed for Hulu Original Series "Vanderpump Villa"
- “The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses” Debuts on FX in 2024
- Hulu Acquires the Documentary Short Film “Relighting Candles: The Tim Sullivan Story”
- Hulu Scrapped Reality Show Following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs After Sexual Assault Allegations
- Premiere Episode of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" to Stream on Hulu