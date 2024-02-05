Hulu’s “Vanderpump Villa” Releases Trailer

The Queen of Bravo is making her way to Hulu with the new show Vanderpump Villa.
What’s Happening:
- Lisa Vanderpump is back with a new reality show, this time on Hulu.
- Vanderpump Villa follows the staff at the Chateau Rosabelle as they take care of the patrons of the French villa, while also having to clean up their own messes.
- A mix between Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck, this new docu reality series will debut this spring only on Hulu.
