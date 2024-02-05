Hulu’s “Vanderpump Villa” Releases Trailer

The Queen of Bravo is making her way to Hulu with the new show Vanderpump Villa.

What’s Happening:

Lisa Vanderpump is back with a new reality show, this time on Hulu.

Vanderpump Villa follows the staff at the Chateau Rosabelle as they take care of the patrons of the French villa, while also having to clean up their own messes.

A mix between Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck, this new docu reality series will debut this spring only on Hulu.

