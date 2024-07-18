Israeli Actress Will Portray Marvel Superhero Sabra in “Captain America: Brave New World”

According to The Wrap, Marvel superhero Sabra will be Israeli in Captain America: Brave New World.
What's Happening:
- Sabra, the Marvel superhero in Marvel’s upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, will be Israeli.
- The studio was accused of getting rid of the character’s Israeli background after it became known that she was no longer an agent of Mossad.
- Actress Shira Haas plays Ruth Bat-Seraph, is Israeli, and speaks with an Israeli accent.
- The American Jewish Committee responded, saying, “If true, we are glad that Marvel recognized how essential Sabra’s Israeli identity is to her character. Superheroes have enough things to worry about. Identity politics shouldn’t be one of them.”
- In 2022, backlash for changing the character began when it was first announced of the casting of Shira Haas.
- At that time, the studio released a statement saying, “While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics, they are always freshly imagined for the screen and today’s audience, and the filmmakers are taking a new approach with the character Sabra who was first introduced in the comics over 40 years ago.”
- It was said that all along, Sabra’s comic backstory would be updated in Captain America: Brave New World. She would change from a Mossad agent to a former Black Widow. It was stated that this had nothing to do with the attack on Israel.
What They're Saying:
- Deborah Camiel, Director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Media & Entertainment Institute: “We’re pleased to learn that Sabra will be retaining her Israeli identity in Captain America, Brave New World, and is still being portrayed by the wonderful Israeli actress Shira Haas. Marvel Studios should be commended for not capitulating to the anti-Israel forces who wanted this character’s identity quashed, along with her backstory. We welcome the portrayal of a strong Jewish and Israeli woman on screen, and look forward to seeing how this character is developed in the film.”
