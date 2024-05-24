Jordan Fisher Is Newest Narrator for “Bluey Book Reads”

A new “Bluey Book Reads” has debuted on YouTube.

What’s Happening:

As a part of the “ Bluey Book Reads” YouTube series, Jordan Fisher is getting in on the fun.

Book Reads” YouTube series, Jordan Fisher is getting in on the fun. Fisher narrates Swim School, a tale of Bluey learning how to tackle the waters.

The series began three months ago, with the full playlist of story times now available on YouTube

