Disney Junior Live On Tour Announces New Show This Fall

A new Disney Junior Live On Tour is coming to theaters across the country.

What’s Happening:

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Let’s Play! has been announced as a brand-new show heading across the country this fall.

has been announced as a brand-new show heading across the country this fall. Mickey is inviting all his friends over for the biggest playdate ever at the Clubhouse.

Minnie, Goofy, the Puppy Dog Pals Superkitties

However, weird weather is threatening to ruin the day. Can Spidey and the rest of his team find out and put a stop to the crazy weather?

Tickets go on sale for Disney Visa card members on Tuesday, May 14th at 10am through May 16th at 10pm, local time.

General Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, May 17th.

You can head to the Disney Junior Tour website

