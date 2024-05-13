Disney Junior Live On Tour Announces New Show This Fall

A new Disney Junior Live On Tour is coming to theaters across the country.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Junior Live On Tour: Let’s Play! has been announced as a brand-new show heading across the country this fall.
  • Mickey is inviting all his friends over for the biggest playdate ever at the Clubhouse.
  • Minnie, Goofy, the Puppy Dog Pals, Ginny & Bitsy from Superkitties, and Ariel are all set to attend.
  • However, weird weather is threatening to ruin the day. Can Spidey and the rest of his team find out and put a stop to the crazy weather?
  • Tickets go on sale for Disney Visa card members on Tuesday, May 14th at 10am through May 16th at 10pm, local time.
  • General Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, May 17th.
  • You can head to the Disney Junior Tour website to find out dates and cities.

