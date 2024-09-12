Launch Trailer for “MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics” Available Now

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Marvel Entertainment has released the launch trailer for MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

What’s Happening:

  • Seven legendary games in one collection are available with MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.
  • This is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam.
  • The physical version will be released on November 22nd, 2024, on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, while a digital Xbox One version will be available in 2025.
  • The collection has been further improved with features such as custom match and spectator features, museums, music players, various display filters, one-button special moves, and more.

Games Include:

  • X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM
  • MARVEL SUPER HEROES
  • X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER
  • MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER
  • MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES
  • MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes
  • THE PUNISHER

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy