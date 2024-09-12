Launch Trailer for “MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics” Available Now

Marvel Entertainment has released the launch trailer for MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.
What’s Happening:
- Seven legendary games in one collection are available with MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.
- This is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam.
- The physical version will be released on November 22nd, 2024, on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, while a digital Xbox One version will be available in 2025.
- The collection has been further improved with features such as custom match and spectator features, museums, music players, various display filters, one-button special moves, and more.
Games Include:
- X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM
- MARVEL SUPER HEROES
- X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER
- MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER
- MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES
- MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes
- THE PUNISHER
