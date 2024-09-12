Launch Trailer for “MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics” Available Now

Marvel Entertainment has released the launch trailer for MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

What’s Happening:

Seven legendary games in one collection are available with MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics .

. This is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam.

The physical version will be released on November 22nd, 2024, on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, while a digital Xbox One version will be available in 2025.

The collection has been further improved with features such as custom match and spectator features, museums, music players, various display filters, one-button special moves, and more.

Games Include:

X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

MARVEL SUPER HEROES

X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes

THE PUNISHER