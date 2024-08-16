Hollywood Records Releases Soundtrack To First Ever Marvel Immersive Experience On Apple Vision Pro

Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive have released the music from their first ever interactive Disney+ original story on the Apple Vision Pro, with the What If…? An Immersive Story original soundtrack from Hollywood Records.

What's Happening:

Hollywood Records, Marvel Studios, and ILM Immersive announce that What If…? – An Immersive Story Original Soundtrack, with score by Oscar nominated and ﬁve-time Emmy award-winning composer Laura Karpman and Grammy-winning composer Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum, is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, and other digital platforms.

, the Emmy award-winning and first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story available exclusively on Apple Vision Pro. What If…? – An Immersive Story is the first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story released exclusively as a new app on Apple Vision Pro. The groundbreaking and Emmy award-winning mixed reality experience sees fans step into the leading role of an hour-long, narrative-driven journey where they will meet variants from across the Multiverse, harness the power of the Infinity Stones, and be faced with reality-defining choices. The experience is connected to the critically acclaimed Disney+ Original animated series What If…?, which reimagines events from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in unexpected ways.

Recorded in spatial Dolby Atmos, the soundtrack is also available for fans in an immersive format.

What They’re Saying:

Composers Laura Karpman and Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum: “Creating and collaborating on the music of the immersive What If…? for the Apple Vision Pro was a truly awesome experience. The technology allowed us to immerse the listener in the story in a very physical way – surrounded by a giant orchestra, the music expands, contracts and bends with the Multiverse. It was tremendously exciting for our studio to collaborate with Dave Bushore at Marvel Studios, ILM Immersive, and Skywalker Sound on this innovative new platform that pushes into new storytelling territory.”

