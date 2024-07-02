SEC Network Debuts New Version of Taylor Hicks’ “Call Paul” Theme Song for “The Paul Finebaum Show”

SEC Network debuted a new version of the “Call Paul” theme song for The Paul Finebaum Show, performed by Taylor Hicks.

What’s Happening:

SEC Network debuted a new version of GRAMMY winning American Idol Taylor Hicks’ “Call Paul” theme song for The Paul Finebaum Show .

Taylor Hicks’ “Call Paul” theme song for . The new version includes the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns as both teams officially join the Southeastern Conference.

An avid SEC fan and longtime friend of Finebaum, Hicks wrote “Call Paul” in 2019.

To celebrate the new release, Hicks will join The Paul Finebaum Show virtually tonight as Finebaum appears live from the University of Oklahoma.

Hicks released “Porch Swing,” his first single in 14 years, in 2023. He debuted “Porch Swing” live on The Bobby Bones Show and also performed the ballad on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Huckabee .

and also performed the ballad on and . Taste of Country described the song as “an easygoing, romantic soul melody that stays faithful to several of his diverse musical influences and home genres,” while People compared Hicks’ “bluesy and soulful sound” to Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton.

Hicks followed the release of “Porch Swing” with “Teach Me to Dance,” a sentimental waltz, timed perfectly with Father’s Day weekend and his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Forbes deemed the song “certain to land on plenty of wedding playlists,” writing, “Showcased by Hicks’ soulful country vocals and signature thoughtfulness, ‘Teach Me to Dance’ is a country waltz that brings listeners back to the dance floor in a nostalgic and thoughtful nod to the power of relationships, first dances and wedding memories.”

A versatile artist, actor and advocate, Hicks appeared as himself and performed “Porch Swing” in Samuel Goldwyn Films’ 2021 movie Stars Fell on Alabama .

. His acting roles also include touring as Teen Angel in Grease , appearing on Law & Order: SVU and hosting the INSP series State Plate , which won the Cynopsis TV Award for Best Reality Series (Travel) and is available now on Amazon Prime and Peacock.

, appearing on and hosting the INSP series , which won the Cynopsis TV Award for Best Reality Series (Travel) and is available now on Amazon Prime and Peacock. Since winning American Idol , Hicks has gone on to achieve RIAA-certified platinum status and make history as both the first male Idol champion featured on a GRAMMY-winning record, Jimmy Fallon’s Blow Your Pants Off, and the first to land a prestigious Las Vegas residency.

, Hicks has gone on to achieve RIAA-certified platinum status and make history as both the first male Idol champion featured on a GRAMMY-winning record, Jimmy Fallon’s Blow Your Pants Off, and the first to land a prestigious Las Vegas residency. He also co-owns Saw’s Juke Joint in his hometown of Birmingham, crowned one of the “25 Best Barbecue Spots in America” by Men’s Journal.

