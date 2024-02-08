Tickets Available for Kara Swisher in Conversation with Bob Iger Taking Place in March

Next month, Live Talks LA will host the special event Kara Swisher in conversation with Bob Iger. Tickets are available — but if you are not able to attend in person, virtual tickets are also an option.

What's Happening:

Journalist Kara Swisher will be sitting down for a chat with Disney CEO Bob Iger next month — although, this time, it seems as though it’ll be Iger asking the questions.

This special discussion will happen in front of a live audience on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. in Los Angeles.

Swisher will be discussing her book, Burn Book: A Tech Love Story .

. Those attending the event can purchase a ticket, which includes a signed copy of the book.

For those not in the City of Angel, there's also a virtual event taking place March 11th.

These virtual tickets also include a signed copy of Burn Book .

. If you are attending in person, face masks are recommended.

Where:

Ann and Jerry Moss Theatre at New Roads School

3131 Olympic Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90404

Free Parking available at the venue

In Person Event Tickets: March 4

$50 General Admission ticket + signed book

$75 Two General Admission tickets & one signed book

Virtual Event Tickets: March 11

$45 Virtual Admission + signed book (shipping to US addresses only)

*Includes access to watch the event on video-on-demand for five days after it airs

About Kara Swisher

Award-winning journalist Kara Swisher is the host of the podcast On with Kara Swisher and the cohost of the Pivot podcast with Scott Galloway.

She was also the co-founder and editor-at-large of Recode, host of the Recode Decode podcast, and co-executive producer of the Code conference.

A former contributing opinion writer for The New York Times and host of its Sway podcast, Swisher has also worked for The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. This is her third book.

About Bob Iger:

Robert A. Iger is Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, having returned to the company in November of 2022 after serving as CEO and Chairman from 2005 to 2020, and then as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board through 2021.