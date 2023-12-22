ABC Reads “‘Twas The Month Before ‘The Bachelor’”

ABC has released a special holiday video in preparation for the new season of The Bachelor.
What’s Happening:
- A few special guests return to the mansion to read “‘Twas the Month Before The Bachelor” in this preview of the new season.
- Known as the ASKN ladies, these former Golden Bachelor contestants help to tell the story of upcoming Bachelor, Joey.
- The new season debuts Monday, January 22nd on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
