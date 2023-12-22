ABC Reads “‘Twas The Month Before ‘The Bachelor’”

ABC has released a special holiday video in preparation for the new season of The Bachelor.

What’s Happening:

A few special guests return to the mansion to read “‘Twas the Month Before The Bachelor ” in this preview of the new season.

” in this preview of the new season. Known as the ASKN ladies, these former Golden Bachelor contestants help to tell the story of upcoming Bachelor, Joey.

The new season debuts Monday, January 22nd on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

