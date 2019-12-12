Disney Security Guard Busted Naked on Camera Soliciting Prostitute as Part of Polk County Sting Operation

A 56 year old Walt Disney World security guard appeared naked on camera as he approached a home ready to purchase sex from an undercover duputy, according to WESH.

What’s Happening:

56 year-old Winter Garden resident and Disney security guard Rodney Davis, was arrested for soliciting a prostitute according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

A video was released of Davis approaching a home “without a stitch of clothing” where an undercover deputy was waiting inside. The sting operation was part of a 6-day investigation the Polk County Sheriff’s office had called “Operation: Santa’s Naughty List.”

According to Sheriff Judd, the investigation led to a total of 124 arrests, five of which had the intent to sexually harm a child. 53 people were arrested for prostitution and 46 (including Davis) were arrested for seeking the services of a prostitute. Eighteen others were arrested for various other charges.

According to Judd, seven of the women who were arrested for prostitution may be victims of human trafficking, with two of the women being taken to shelters and introduced to organizations that can offer assistance and support. Advocates even mentioned that the arrests for selling sex can actually be beneficial, as it offers the ability to get help for these victims

What They’re Saying: