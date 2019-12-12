Universal Studios Hollywood to Host First Ever “Bravo’s Top Chef Food & Wine Festival”

Universal Studios Hollywood and Bravo are teaming up for the first-ever “Bravo’s Top Chef Food & Wine Festival” on March 19-20, 2020, inviting guests on a culinary excursion featuring an all-inclusive eclectic menu inspired by the series, live challenges, food & wine pairings and panels with Top Chef Alums.

The two-day, separately-ticketed event will take place at Universal Studios Hollywood and feature dozens of food, wine, craft beer and spirit stations with a delicious array of dishes inspired by the Cheftestants’ creations over the years.

Guests will also have a chance to watch Top Chef veterans battle it out in a series of live cooking competitions and enjoy panels with fan favorites from the series.

veterans battle it out in a series of live cooking competitions and enjoy panels with fan favorites from the series. In addition to a general admission ticket to the event, guests can also purchase a premium VIP ticket option, inviting them to experience several first-class opportunities including an exclusive tasting and wine pairing hosted by a Top Chef Alum, intimate meet and greets with the Cheftestants, early access to the theme park, complimentary parking and a special commemorative gift.

Alum, intimate meet and greets with the Cheftestants, early access to the theme park, complimentary parking and a special commemorative gift. The inaugural “Bravo’s Top Chef Food & Wine Festival” coincides with the Season 17 premiere of Top Chef , which returns Thursday, March 19 on Bravo with All Stars LA, featuring the fiercest group of competitors the show has seen with 15 finalists, front runners and fan favorites from seasons past who have all returned to finish what they started and battle it out for the coveted title.

, which returns Thursday, March 19 on Bravo with All Stars LA, featuring the fiercest group of competitors the show has seen with 15 finalists, front runners and fan favorites from seasons past who have all returned to finish what they started and battle it out for the coveted title. Tickets are available now General Admission – $179 Day/Night Combo – $199 VIP Package $299



What they’re saying: