Disney Legend Don Iwerks to Host 2 Events in Los Angeles Area to Promote His New Book

by | Dec 20, 2019 1:50 PM Pacific Time

Disney Legend Don Iwerks will be hosting two events in the Los Angeles area tomorrow (Saturday, December 20, 2019) to promote his new book, Walt Disney’s Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks.

  • These two events will include a fun, 30-minute chat and a photo-filled keynote audio show about Iwerks’ new book.
  • Those in attendance will also be able to meet and greet with Iwerks and get their copies of the new book signed.
  • The two event will be held at:
  • Both events will be free to attend.
  • The release of Walt Disney’s Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks comes just after the debut of the very popular Disney+ original series The Imagineering Story, which was created by Don Iwerks’ Academy Award-nominated daughter, Leslie Iwerks.

About Walt Disney’s Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks:

  • Never-before-published photographs and personal memories celebrate the half-a-century career of Ub Iwerks, a self-taught animator who became an exceptional draftsman, prolific innovator, and all-around technical genius who directly collaborated with Walt Disney to create some of the most loved moments throughout film and theme parks.
  • Disney frequently relied on the counsel, expertise, ingenuity, and creativity of a kindred spirit, lifelong friend and fellow virtuoso: Iwerks.
  • Up till now, Ub and his many technical inventions and techniques have been largely unknown by the general public.
  • His illustrious career consisted of dozens of innovative contributions, large and small, to both animated and live-action motion pictures, as well as the fields of optics, film processes, and special effects.
  • The high standard set by Walt and Ub continues to inspire artists and technicians within The Walt Disney Company as they explore new avenues of quality entertainment.
  • Walt Disney’s Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks is a one-of-a-kind appreciation to an extraordinary man and an outstanding career, a record of his many inventions and accomplishments, and a tribute from a grateful son to his remarkable father.
 
 
