Disney Legend Don Iwerks to Host 2 Events in Los Angeles Area to Promote His New Book

Disney Legend Don Iwerks will be hosting two events in the Los Angeles area tomorrow (Saturday, December 20, 2019) to promote his new book, Walt Disney’s Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks.
- These two events will include a fun, 30-minute chat and a photo-filled keynote audio show about Iwerks’ new book.
- Those in attendance will also be able to meet and greet with Iwerks and get their copies of the new book signed.
- The two event will be held at:
- Gallery Nucleus – Alhambra, CA – From 1 PM to 4 PM
- Sideshow Books – West Los Angeles, CA – From 1 PM to 9 PM
- Both events will be free to attend.
- The release of Walt Disney’s Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks comes just after the debut of the very popular Disney+ original series The Imagineering Story, which was created by Don Iwerks’ Academy Award-nominated daughter, Leslie Iwerks.
About Walt Disney’s Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks:
- Never-before-published photographs and personal memories celebrate the half-a-century career of Ub Iwerks, a self-taught animator who became an exceptional draftsman, prolific innovator, and all-around technical genius who directly collaborated with Walt Disney to create some of the most loved moments throughout film and theme parks.
- Disney frequently relied on the counsel, expertise, ingenuity, and creativity of a kindred spirit, lifelong friend and fellow virtuoso: Iwerks.
- Up till now, Ub and his many technical inventions and techniques have been largely unknown by the general public.
- His illustrious career consisted of dozens of innovative contributions, large and small, to both animated and live-action motion pictures, as well as the fields of optics, film processes, and special effects.
- The high standard set by Walt and Ub continues to inspire artists and technicians within The Walt Disney Company as they explore new avenues of quality entertainment.
- Walt Disney’s Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks is a one-of-a-kind appreciation to an extraordinary man and an outstanding career, a record of his many inventions and accomplishments, and a tribute from a grateful son to his remarkable father.