Disney Legend Don Iwerks to Host 2 Events in Los Angeles Area to Promote His New Book

Disney Legend Don Iwerks will be hosting two events in the Los Angeles area tomorrow (Saturday, December 20, 2019) to promote his new book, Walt Disney’s Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks.

These two events will include a fun, 30-minute chat and a photo-filled keynote audio show about Iwerks’ new book.

Those in attendance will also be able to meet and greet with Iwerks and get their copies of the new book signed.

The two event will be held at: Gallery Nucleus Sideshow Books

Both events will be free to attend.

The release of Walt Disney’s Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks comes just after the debut of the very popular Disney+ original series The Imagineering Story, which was created by Don Iwerks’ Academy Award-nominated daughter, Leslie Iwerks.

About Walt Disney’s Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks: