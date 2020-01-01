Bob Iger, Jimmy Pitaro and More React to Passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern

NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern has passed away at the age of 77 as a result of a brain hemorrhage he suffered approximately three weeks ago. Disney CEO Bob Iger, ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro and many more have shared their thoughts on Stern’s passing.
- “My wife Willow Bay and I are deeply saddened by the loss of David Stern, who left an indelible mark on the sports industry and helped turn the NBA into a global cultural force,” Iger said. “He was an integral part of our personal and professional lives. Our hearts are with his family and the NBA.”
- “David Stern was a brilliant leader whose vision was instrumental in creating the global success the NBA enjoys today. ESPN is deeply grateful for his tremendous partnership through the years. Our thoughts are with David’s loved ones, Commissioner Silver and the entire NBA family at this difficult time,” Pitaro said.
- Stern served as the NBA Commissioner from 1987 to 2014, when he was succeded by the current commissioner Adam Silver.
- "Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration,” said Silver. “Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him."
- Stern also played a role in the creation of the WNBA.
- "We are deeply saddened by the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. The WNBA will be forever grateful for his exemplary leadership and vision that led to the founding of our league," said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "His steadfast commitment to women's sports was ahead of its time and has provided countless opportunities for women and young girls who aspire to play basketball. He will be missed."
- Several other ESPN personalities took to their Twitter accounts to share their thoughts:
So sad to just learn that David Stern an innovator and a man responsible for the growth of the @NBA has passed . David is a SOLID GOLD Hall of Famer . @Hoophall May he RIP
Such sad news from the NBA – former commissioner David Stern, 77, has passed away after suffering brain hemorrhage three weeks ago. All of us owe Stern such a debt – he made American pro sports a more exhilarating, more inclusive, more fun place to be. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/u8uAvJotIH
This man was a pioneer. The NBA Finals was on tape delay before he took over as commissioner. RIP 🙏🏽 https://t.co/yzdwZc1aDr
- Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner also shared his thoughts.
#DavidStern passed away today, the master architect of sports management and marketing. For decades we at @ABCNetwork/@espn negotiated for broadcast rights from the @NBA and Stern was always a gentlemen never raising his voice. A visionary. My condolences to his wonderful family.
- Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.