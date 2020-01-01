Bob Iger, Jimmy Pitaro and More React to Passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern

Such sad news from the NBA – former commissioner David Stern, 77, has passed away after suffering brain hemorrhage three weeks ago. All of us owe Stern such a debt – he made American pro sports a more exhilarating, more inclusive, more fun place to be. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/u8uAvJotIH

— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 1, 2020