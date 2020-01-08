ABC Revives “Supermarket Sweep” Game Show With Host Leslie Jones

Popular game show Supermarket Sweep will return to TV on ABC with comedian Leslie Jones as the host.

What’s Happening:

The popular game show Supermarket Sweep has been revived for a 10-episode order by ABC.

The revival begins production this Spring and an airdate will be announced at a later time.

Leslie Jones had this to say about the show: “I’ve always dreamed of being on Supermarket Sweep . Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!”

Supermarket Sweep debuted on ABC in 1965 and was revived by Lifetime in 1990 and by PAX in 1999.

debuted on ABC in 1965 and was revived by Lifetime in 1990 and by PAX in 1999. The game show includes a competitive scavenger hunt through a supermarket and the object is to have a cart full of the highest value of products by the end of the timer.

The show is produced by Fremantle.

Executive producers include Leslie Jones, Hunter Seidman and Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.

