ABC Revives “Supermarket Sweep” Game Show With Host Leslie Jones

Popular game show Supermarket Sweep will return to TV on ABC with comedian Leslie Jones as the host.
What’s Happening:
- The popular game show Supermarket Sweep has been revived for a 10-episode order by ABC.
- The revival begins production this Spring and an airdate will be announced at a later time.
- Leslie Jones had this to say about the show: “I’ve always dreamed of being on Supermarket Sweep. Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!”
- Supermarket Sweep debuted on ABC in 1965 and was revived by Lifetime in 1990 and by PAX in 1999.
- The game show includes a competitive scavenger hunt through a supermarket and the object is to have a cart full of the highest value of products by the end of the timer.
- The show is produced by Fremantle.
- Executive producers include Leslie Jones, Hunter Seidman and Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.
