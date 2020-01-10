Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Ambassador “Aunty Kau’i” Passes Away

Beloved Cast Member and Polynesian Village Resort ambassador, Kau'ihealani Mahikoa Brandt has passed away.

Spectrum News has reported that the Polynesian Village Resort’s “Aunty Kau’i” passed away on Thursday night. Her grieving daughter posted a picture on Facebook of her mother saying, “My beautiful loving mom has passed away this evening. My heart is in pain…I love you so much Mom…I miss you Mom.”

😢 My Beautiful Loving Mom Has Passed Away This Evening. 🙏😢💔 My Heart Is In Pain…😢I Love You So Much Mom…I Miss You Mom💔😢 Posted by Kaala Brandt on Thursday, January 9, 2020

Kau'ihealani Mahikoa Brandt was born in Hawai’i and moved to the continental United States in 1971 to perform in Disneyland’s Polynesian show. Some months later she moved to Florida to open another show at Disney’s Polynesian Resort and has been there ever since. As a Cast Member, Aunty Kau’i served as a cultural representative at the resort. She could often be seen in the lobby making and handing out leis to visitors, as well as teaching guests how to hula.

Along with posting about how much she missed her mother, Kaala Brant thanked friends and family for their “thoughts and prayers,” as they plan her memorial service. Brant also stated, "though our hearts are heavy with grief, we are eternally grateful to God for blessing us with her amazing life and countless deposits of love, concern and care for all whom she encountered."