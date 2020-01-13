Abby Huntsman Announces Departure from “The View”

After a little more than a year on The View, conservative voice co-host Abby Huntsman has announced she’s leaving the show. Huntsman has decided to leave not due to bad blood or behind the scenes drama, but rather to run her father’s campaign for governor.
What’s happening:
- The View’s Abby Huntsman has announced she is leaving the daytime talk show to join her father’s campaign for governor of Utah.
- According to ABC News, it was during the show’s winter hiatus, that Huntsman decided —along with her family— that she would leave the show to run her father’s campaign where she’ll serve as senior advisor.
- Huntsman shared the news of her exit on today’s show telling the audience, “there's no one I believe in more than my own dad right now to run for politics.”
- Her last day on The View will be Friday, January 17.
- ABC has not announced a replacement co-host to take Huntsman’s seat at the table, although throughout the show’s history they have had a variety of setups including a rotating guest host seat.
- Huntsman joined The View as co-host in September 2018. Prior to her joining the talk show, she held several positions at ABC interning at Good Morning America and World News Tonight.
- She later served as a news desk assistant for ABC News in Washington DC and an assistant booker for Good Morning America in NYC.
What they’re saying:
- Abby Huntsman on her exit from The View: "My No. 1 priority has always been my family, and you taught me the first day I got here.”
- Huntsman on running her dad’s campaign: "He believes in me to go help run that. I couldn't be more excited to go help someone that I love. It's not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about."
- Huntsman to her fellow co-hosts: "I just want to give a big thank you to you guys first and foremost because you guys are friends."
- Huntsman thanking executive producers Hilary Estey McLoughlin, Candi Carter, Brian Teta and the staff: "No one gets to see, but they are the engine of this show. They make us look good every day."