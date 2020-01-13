Abby Huntsman Announces Departure from “The View”

After a little more than a year on The View, conservative voice co-host Abby Huntsman has announced she’s leaving the show. Huntsman has decided to leave not due to bad blood or behind the scenes drama, but rather to run her father’s campaign for governor.

What’s happening:

Huntsman shared the news of her exit on today’s show telling the audience, “there's no one I believe in more than my own dad right now to run for politics.”

Her last day on The View will be Friday, January 17.

will be Friday, January 17. ABC has not announced a replacement co-host to take Huntsman’s seat at the table, although throughout the show’s history they have had a variety of setups including a rotating guest host seat.

What they’re saying: