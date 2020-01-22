Scopely to Acquire Foxnext Games From The Walt Disney Company

Scopely, a leading company in the fast-growing mobile games space, and The Walt Disney Company today announced that Scopely has agreed to acquire FoxNext Games Los Angeles, the game studio behind the blockbuster hit MARVEL Strike Force, and Cold Iron Studios in San Jose from Disney.

What’s Happening:

Scopely is a global interactive entertainment and mobile games company, home to many top-grossing, award-winning franchises including Star Trek Fleet Command, Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, WWE Champions, The Walking Dead: Road To Survival, YAHTZEE With Buddies and Wheel of Fortune: Free Play , among others.

Scopely creates, publishes and live operates immersive games that empower a directed-by-consumer experience. Founded in 2011, Scopely is fueled by a world-class team and a proprietary technology platform that supports one of the most diversified portfolios in the West.

The acquisition will add another top-grossing game to Scopely’s live service portfolio, expand its in-development pipeline, and bring a highly experienced team to Scopely’s business.

FoxNext Games Los Angeles released its debut title MARVEL Strike Force in March 2018 and it has become one of the top mobile games on iOS and Android, bringing in more than $150 million in its first year. The studio is also developing Avatar: Pandora Rising , a massively multiplayer strategy game based on James Cameron’s Avatar.

The acquisition does not include the separate portfolio of Fox IP licensed games titles, which will continue to be a part of Disney's licensed games business. Disney acquired the FoxNext Games vertical game studios and licensed games titles in its 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Upon completion of the transaction, Aaron Loeb, FoxNext Games President, will join Scopely in a newly created executive role and Amir Rahimi, Senior VP FoxNext Games, will lead the FoxNext Games Los Angeles studio within Scopely as President, Games.

The acquisition agreement follows a number of recent milestones for Scopely including the achievement of more than $1 billion in lifetime revenue last summer, the acquisition of DIGIT Game Studios and global expansion across Europe, Asia and North America.

What They’re Saying: