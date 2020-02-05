SeaWorld San Diego Celebrates Major Construction Milestones on New Dive Coaster Emperor

SeaWorld San Diego recently celebrated two major milestones on the construction of their new dive coaster, Emperor. The ride is named for the the world’s largest penguin and will also highlight a partnership between SeaWorld and Penguins International.

What’s happening:

Construction on Emperor—SeaWorld’s new dive coaster, the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in California—reached two significant and exciting milestones with the installation of the last section of track and the loading of the first ride onto the track.

Each of the floorless trains holds 18 riders in three, six-person rows. This is the first seating configuration of its kind in North America.

When Emperor opens this summer, it will join Tidal Twister, Electric Eel and Manta as the park’s newest roller coaster thrill-ride experience.

Emperor is being built by Bolliger & Mabillard, based in Switzerland.

About Emperor:

Named for the world’s largest penguin, Emperor will be tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in California, as well as the only floorless dive coaster in the state.

Climbing to 153 feet with feet dangling in the air, riders on Emperor will be suspended on a 45-degree angle at the crown of the ride before plunging down a 143-foot facedown vertical drop accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour!

This exciting new attraction will also highlight an important new animal-conservation partnership between SeaWorld and Penguins International, an organization dedicated to penguin conservation and research, that will focus on penguin awareness and the conservation needs of this special aquatic bird.

SeaWorld and Penguins International: