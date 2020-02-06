Downtown Disney Valentine’s Day Dining Specials from Naples Ristorante and More

While visiting Disneyland Park and Sleeping Beauty Castle seems like the ultimate way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the truth is, there’s more than one place to enjoy romance at the Happiest Place on Earth. This year, treat your special someone to a lovely evening at Downtown Disney.

What’s happening:

Romance is in the air at Downtown Disney, where a spectacular Valentine’s Day is guaranteed!

Celebrate at one of Patina Restaurant Group’s premiere dining destinations for an unforgettable night at: Naples Ristorante e Bar Catal Restaurant Tortilla Jo’s

Patina Restaurant Group’s Guests can feast on world class cuisine while reveling in unparalleled hospitality, stunning décor, and an intimate ambiance with the one they love.

Naples Ristorante e Bar

From February 14-16, guests can savor the taste of Italy with Naples Ristorante signature cocktail “Spritz in Love:” “Spritz in Love” – Malfy con Arancia Rossa, Lillet Rose, prosecco, and strawberry puree

The bubbly concoction will be offered for $17 and pairs perfectly with Naples’ signature pastas, classic pizza pies, and decadent desserts.

Catal Restaurant

Couples will find culinary bliss in the dedicated Valentine’s Day specialty menu offered at Catal Restaurant , featuring: Maine Lobster and Risotto Chilean Sea Bass Beef Tenderloin Strawberry Panna Cotta Chocolate Mousse

This prix fixe menu is available for $85 per person. An a la carte menu is also on hand for children 10 and under. Reservations are highly recommended.

Tortilla Jo’s

Sip on Tortilla Jo’s

Available all weekend long from February 14-16 , guests won’t want to miss out on this deliciously refreshing treat for just $13.95: “ Raspberry Amor-Tini” – Stoli Raspberry vodka, sweet vermouth, lime juice, simple syrup, and fresh raspberries

A three course Valentine’s Day menu is also available for guests to enjoy.

Starter options: “ Tlacoyos de Carne Asada” “Pineapple Glazed Shrimp Salad”

Main course options: “Pan Seared Pechuga de Pollo” “Crispy Dorado Filet a la Veracruzana”

For dessert, “Chocolate Abuelita Cheesecake ” with vanilla ice cream and fresh berries will be served.

Reservations are highly recommended.