Marvel HQ to Showcase Fan-Favorite Content on YouTube for Black History Month, Avengers HQ Takeover

Marvel fans can tune in for exciting content celebrating Black History Month on Marvel HQ YouTube as well as a special Marvel HQ YouTube takeover: “Best of Avengers.”

The Black History Month content includes Black Panther and Shuri in the two-time NAACP Image Award-nominated season of Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest, Miles Morales in the hugely popular Marvel Super Hero Adventures shorts, and Patriot and Ironheart in Marvel Rising.

This thrilling collection of animated videos highlights heroes of African descent that have long been an integral part of the Marvel universe.

Highlights from this collection include: “The Panther and the Wolf” – Black Panther has just pinned down his fugitive adoptive brother, White Wolf, when he discovers that Shadow Council member M’Baku and his gang are hunting his brother too, leading to an epic battle between the King of Wakanda and the henchmen. “The Zemo Sanction” – Black Panther and Baron Zemo form a reluctant alliance when vicious Tiger Shark bursts onto the scene, determined to steal valuable intel for the Shadow Council. Meanwhile, Shuri takes down an enemy airship… with some unintended consequences. “Mists of Attilan” – In the Inhuman city of Attilan, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel fight a shape-shifting Shadow Council spy named Princess Zanda and stop her from stealing the key to a powerful, ancient weapon. “T’Challa Royale” – At a lab in an active volcano, Black Panther finally faces the Wakandan traitor, Killmonger, who is determined to take the throne from T’Challa. The ruthless Killmonger is prepared to destroy anyone in order to claim the crown.

You can see all of the Black History Month content here