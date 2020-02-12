Marvel HQ to Showcase Fan-Favorite Content on YouTube for Black History Month, Avengers HQ Takeover

by | Feb 12, 2020 1:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Marvel fans can tune in for exciting content celebrating Black History Month on Marvel HQ YouTube as well as a special Marvel HQ YouTube takeover: “Best of Avengers.”

  • The Black History Month content includes Black Panther and Shuri in the two-time NAACP Image Award-nominated season of Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest, Miles Morales in the hugely popular Marvel Super Hero Adventures shorts, and Patriot and Ironheart in Marvel Rising.
  • This thrilling collection of animated videos highlights heroes of African descent that have long been an integral part of the Marvel universe.
  • Highlights from this collection include:
    • “The Panther and the Wolf” – Black Panther has just pinned down his fugitive adoptive brother, White Wolf, when he discovers that Shadow Council member M’Baku and his gang are hunting his brother too, leading to an epic battle between the King of Wakanda and the henchmen.
    • “The Zemo Sanction” – Black Panther and Baron Zemo form a reluctant alliance when vicious Tiger Shark bursts onto the scene, determined to steal valuable intel for the Shadow Council. Meanwhile, Shuri takes down an enemy airship… with some unintended consequences.
    • “Mists of Attilan” – In the Inhuman city of Attilan, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel fight a shape-shifting Shadow Council spy named Princess Zanda and stop her from stealing the key to a powerful, ancient weapon.
    • “T’Challa Royale” – At a lab in an active volcano, Black Panther finally faces the Wakandan traitor, Killmonger, who is determined to take the throne from T’Challa. The ruthless Killmonger is prepared to destroy anyone in order to claim the crown.
  • You can see all of the Black History Month content here.

  • Starting February 12 through February 19, fans can check out a special Marvel HQ YouTube takeover: Best of Avengers
  • This collection of content includes full-length episodes from the second season of Marvel’s Avengers Assemble that follow the Avengers as they try to stop Thanos from using the Infinity Stones to cause titanic levels of devastation.
  • Highlights from this collection include:
    • Marvel's Avengers Assemble “The Arsenal” – When Red Skull comes crashing to Earth with a fleet of alien ships chasing him, the Avengers learn there's a villain in their midst a thousand times more dangerous than the Cabal ever was: THANOS! Earth's Mightiest Heroes are forced to face the fact they're big fish in a small pond – and this new villain wants to conquer the entire ocean.
    • Marvel's Avengers Assemble “Thanos Rising” – With the help of Arsenal, a robot created by Howard Stark for Tony, the Avengers must stop Thanos from gaining the Power Stone – an energy force so powerful, if in the wrong hands could cause mass destruction!
    • Marvel's Avengers Assemble “Thanos Triumphant” – With the power and might of all five Infinity Stones finally in his gauntlet, Thanos plans to wield his power over the Universe while the Avengers must try and make a desperate final attempt to stop him – but will it be enough?
    • Marvel's Avengers Assemble “New Frontiers” – When an alien race begs the Avengers to save them from mysterious invaders, the team discovers that a recently-escaped Thanos and his Black Order are plundering the planet. Meanwhile, Tony seeks new challenges for the team.
    • Marvel's Avengers Assemble “Avengers World” – When Thanos attacks Earth, planning to finally take over the planet by destroying the Avengers and all hope, the team discovers they are more than eight heroes – they are an ideal.
  • You can see all of the Best of Avengers content here.
  • In addition to both of those collections of content, the second installment of Bend & Flex, a Marvel and Hasbro animated short collaborative series featuring bendable, flexible Marvel-inspired action figures will also be coming to Marvel HQ this month.
  • The newest episode, “Shield of Screams” premieres February 21 and sees Captain America pleasantly surprised when Spider-Man bakes him some patriotic cupcakes.
  • But their treat is interrupted when Venom breaks in and steals Cap’s shield, leading to an epic chase through Avengers Tower.
  • You can see all of this great content and so much more on the Marvel HQ YouTube page.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend