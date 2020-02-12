Special Screenings of “Downhill” to Feature Q and A Sessions with Cast and Directors This Weekend

For those who are seeking more behind the scenes information about the production of the upcoming Searchlight film, Downhill, there will be special screenings that have been announced via Twitter at numerous locations in New York City this weekend that will immediately be followed by a Q and A session.

What’s Happening:

The writer/directors of the upcoming Searchlight Film, Downhill , will be hosting a few screenings of their film that will be immediately followed by a Q and A session with themselves, and cast members Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Zach Woods on select screenings.

Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (The Way, Way Back) penned the story where barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in this biting comedy.

The Screenings take place in New York City on: February 14th, 2020 Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Zach Woods, Nat Faxon, and Jim Rash After the 6:30 PM show at AMC Lincoln Square After the 7:45 show at AMC Kips Bay February 15th, 2020 Nat Faxon and Jim Rash After the 7:30 PM show at Regal Essex Crossing and RPX in NYC



The film is an adaptation of the 2014 Golden Globe nominated Swedish film Force Majeure.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu serve as producers while Ruben Östlund and Erik Hemmendorff serve as executive producers.

The film has been overseen by Presidents of Production Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, VP of Production Taylor Friedman and Coordinator Apolline Berty.

Downhill is released by Searchlight Pictures and will arrive in theaters on February 14, 2020.