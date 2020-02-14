Allure Bridal to Debut Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection This Spring

by | Feb 14, 2020 8:41 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

This spring, Allure Bridals will release their first Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection featuring dresses inspired by beloved Disney Princesses. Today, Allure and Disney shared a sneak peek at the stunning looks that will be available later this year.

What’s happening:

  • Allure Bridals announced today its first Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection, turning fairy tale dreams into reality for brides.
  • The elegant collection includes 16 total styles in a variety of silhouettes and fabrications that capture the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters such as:
    • Ariel
    • Aurora
    • Belle
    • Jasmine
    • Cinderella
    • Pocahontas
    • Rapunzel
    • Tiana
    • Snow White
  • Allure Bridals will unveil the entire collection during New York Bridal Fashion Week in April 2020, and gowns will arrive in stores shortly thereafter.
  • For more information, visit Allurebridals.com/disney.

Dress Like a Princess:

  • The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection includes nine fantasy gowns highlighting a wide variety of timeless
  • bridal silhouettes.
  • Romantic ball gowns, mermaid trains and fit-and-flare hemlines are featured throughout the collection. Fabrications include soft mikado, ethereal tulle and flowing chiffon, balanced by the dramatic structure of ruffled organza and unique, dimensional laces.
  • With singular design and detailing available in each princess-inspired gown, every bride will have the chance to showcase their personal style through the collection.

Pricing and Sizing:

  • The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection will be available at select bridal boutiques across the country. Prices range from $1,200 to $2,500.
  • Seven of the 16 styles will be featured exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York and Toronto as the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection, with prices ranging from $3,500 to $10,000.
  • The initial release will include the gorgeous Tiana Platinum gown, which embodies both Tiana’s practicality and creativity in an elegant ballgown design covered in bayou-inspired shimmering vines and blossoms.
  • The collection features extensive crystal beading, pearls and hand-embroidered appliques and delicate sparkle tulle. In addition, Kleinfeld will offer the complete Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection.
  • All gowns will be available in sizes 0 to 30 for both the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum and Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collections.

What they’re saying:

  • Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum: “So many brides grow up admiring their favorite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films. Our design team worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns, as each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters known and loved by all of us at Allure and Kleinfeld, as well as our brides. We are honored to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life.”
  • Kleinfeld Co-Owner, Mara Urshel: “We are thrilled that we will carry the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection. This magical line of gowns features exclusive designs perfect for the Disney-inspired bride.”
 
 
Send this to a friend