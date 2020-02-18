New “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Clip, Images Give First Look at “The Bad Batch” Ahead of Friday Release

We are just a few short days away from the premiere of the highly anticipated seventh season of the beloved animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+. To whet our appetites, Disney has released a clip and several images from the upcoming season premiere, titled “The Bad Batch.”

It’s the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire.

With the Republic on a losing streak, Captain Rex fears the Separatists are using stolen data to help predict the Grand Army’s every move.

As the threat of defeat looms, Rex teams up with experimental Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch.

Together, they embark on a high-risk mission behind enemy lines to uncover the truth behind the Separatist victories in premiere episode titled “The Bad Batch,”

Season seven of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premieres on Friday, February 21 on Disney+.

premieres on Friday, February 21 on Disney+. You can take a look at some images from the upcoming episode below:

About the series:

The series hails from Dave Filoni who’s also served as a director and executive producer of Disney+’s The Mandalorian

The new Clone Wars episodes

The series was created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director

Star Wars: The Clone Wars stars:

Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker

Ashley Eckstein

Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers

James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan

Sam Witwer as Maul

ICYMI – More Star Wars: The Clone Wars news:

Mike took a look at what we can expect to see Star Wars: The Clone Wars .

. Looking to catch up before the season premiere? Disney shared a list of 20 essential episodes