New “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Clip, Images Give First Look at “The Bad Batch” Ahead of Friday Release

We are just a few short days away from the premiere of the highly anticipated seventh season of the beloved animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+. To whet our appetites, Disney has released a clip and several images from the upcoming season premiere, titled “The Bad Batch.”
- It’s the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire.
- With the Republic on a losing streak, Captain Rex fears the Separatists are using stolen data to help predict the Grand Army’s every move.
- As the threat of defeat looms, Rex teams up with experimental Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch.
- Together, they embark on a high-risk mission behind enemy lines to uncover the truth behind the Separatist victories in premiere episode titled “The Bad Batch,”
- Season seven of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premieres on Friday, February 21 on Disney+.
- You can take a look at some images from the upcoming episode below:
About the series:
- The series hails from Dave Filoni who’s also served as a director and executive producer of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.
- The new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
- The series was created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director
Star Wars: The Clone Wars stars:
- Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker
- Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano
- Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers
- James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan
- Sam Witwer as Maul
ICYMI – More Star Wars: The Clone Wars news:
- Mike took a look at what we can expect to see in the upcoming seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
- Looking to catch up before the season premiere? Disney shared a list of 20 essential episodes of the hit animated season to watch before season seven.