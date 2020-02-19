Epcot Park Becomes “EPCOT” In Advance of Transformation

Walt Disney World has confirmed that going forward, Epcot will be known as “EPCOT” in all uppercase letters.
- Epcot park at Walt Disney World is subtly changing its name to “EPCOT.”
- While we knew this change was coming as part of the park’s transformation, it seems it has now taken effect.
- However, for the time being, Walt Disney World’s official website still shows the previous “Epcot” stylization.
- The change is a nod to the park’s original name, “E.P.C.O.T. Center.” It used an all uppercase acronym that stood for “Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.”
- The park’s name changed for the first time in the mid-90’s when it became “Epcot ‘94” and then “Epcot ‘95” before losing the year and remaining simply “Epcot” until present day.
- This name change comes as the park undergoes a huge transformation, with most of Future World under construction.
