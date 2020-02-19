Epcot Park Becomes “EPCOT” In Advance of Transformation

Walt Disney World has confirmed that going forward, Epcot will be known as “EPCOT” in all uppercase letters.

What’s Happening:

Epcot park at Walt Disney World is subtly changing its name to “EPCOT.”

While we knew this change was coming as part of the park’s transformation, it seems it has now taken effect.

However, for the time being, Walt Disney World’s official website still shows the previous “Epcot” stylization.

The change is a nod to the park’s original name, “E.P.C.O.T. Center.” It used an all uppercase acronym that stood for “Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.”

The park’s name changed for the first time in the mid-90’s when it became “Epcot ‘94” and then “Epcot ‘95” before losing the year and remaining simply “Epcot” until present day.

This name change comes as the park undergoes a huge transformation, with most of Future World under construction.

