Magic Kingdom’s Diamond Horseshoe Saloon to Offer Lounge Experience During Disney Villains After Hours

Looks like guests attending the popular Disney Villains After Hours event at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will soon have another new thing to experience. Beginning February 21 during the event, the Diamond Horseshoe Saloon will offer a new lounge experience.

In this new lounge, guests will be able to enjoy tasty villainous treats and an assortment of specialty beverages.

The addition of another food and beverage location is a result of feedback from guests of the Disney Villains After Hours event.

The Diamond Horseshoe Saloon lounge and special food and beverage offerings will only be available during the three event-exclusive hours of Disney Villains After Hours.

Disney Villains After Hours runs on select nights at Magic Kingdom between now and July 10.

Disney Villains After Hours Highlights:

The Villains’ Cursed Caravan – Some of your favorite villains join Maleficent the dragon as she creeps through the park twice nightly.

Check out the Villains’ Cursed Caravan in the video below:

“Villains Unite the Night” – Hades and Meg from Hercules will set the castle stage ablaze in this thrilling show featuring appearances by: Jafar The Queen Dr. Facilier Maleficent

Check out “Villains Unite the Night” in the video below:

During this sinister soiree, guests can dance the night away as a party DJ spins monstrous music on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt stage.

Attraction Enhancements – Experience the surprising, villain-inspired additions on beloved attractions: Pirates of the Caribbean Space Mountain

Show your spooky smile – As they make their way through each land, guests can strike a pose as they come across sharable photo opportunities scattered throughout the park.

Across the park guests can enjoy access to more than 25 attractions and experiences.

For a look at the event as a whole, you can check out Jeremiah’s experience