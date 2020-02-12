Disney Villains After Hours 2020: A Look at What the Special Magic Kingdom Events Have to Offer

Disney After Hours has been an ongoing hard ticketed event where a limited number of guests are able to enjoy many of the attractions at one of the Walt Disney World parks with little to no wait for 3 hours after normal operating hours. Last year, a Villains theme was brought to After Hours at the Magic Kingdom with the addition of a stage show, exclusive merchandise, themed food and beverage, and Maleficent dragon traveling down the parade route. Just like that, what was just a plussed Extra Magic Hours turned into a mini party night.

We were invited for the first night of the 2020 event and found this event to be even more fun than last year’s. But before we dive into the event itself, we had the chance to learn about the exclusive food & beverage offerings as well as the event merchandise from some of the people who help bring them to the parks.

Now that your stomach and bank accounts are ready for this event, let's take a look at all that it has to offer. The main event of the night has to be the Villains Unite the Night, a stage show at Cinderella Castle starring Hades, Meg, The Queen, Maleficent, Jafar and other hilarious hoodlums. This show was part of last year's event but has undergone some changes that, in my opinion, make the show move along much better. Of course, it’s always fun to see Hades and Meg on stage and the dancing really does steal the show. If you don’t want to take my word for it (and you don’t mind spoiling it) take a look at the first show of the year shot from the front row.

As I metionted, last year, Maleficent in her dragon form traveled along the parade route. However, this year she was joined by a whole gaggle of baddies including, making her Magic Kingdom debut, Ursula the Sea Witch.

Of course, the night is not just all about the special Villains offerings; Disney After Hours is about being able to enjoy the attractions with little to no wait — and trust me that was the case! One of the highlights of the night being villain-inspired surprises at Pirates of the Caribbean and Space Mountain. I won’t spoil those but I will say both were a lot of fun.

Across the park not only were the views much like this all night.

But there were a few fun photo ops to give guests a pause in between rushing from attraction to attraction.

Add in all the Mickey Premium Bars, Coke products, and popcorn you can eat and this event is well worth the price of admission! Head to Disney Villains After Hours for more details and how to purchase tickets. Oh and be sure to stick around to the very end of the event to get a nice “GET OUT” from some of the villains of the night!

