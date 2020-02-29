Marvel Avengers STATION in Las Vegas Offering Special Ticket Deal Now Through April

This Spring Break, Marvel Avengers STATION at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas will offer special pricing for incoming visitors and Nevada residents.
- From now through April 30, guests who buy one ticket will receive the second ticket free with code SB2020.
- Also, the first 1,000 visitors will exclusively receive 40 percent off retail with a $200 minimum purchase.
- In addition, for Nevada residents who visit any time between March 16 through March 22 will receive free admission with code LSB2020 and a valid local ID, while the first 1,000 residents will also receive 40 percent off retail with a $200 minimum purchase.
- This offer for Nevada residents will be available from March 16 to the 22.
About Marvel Avengers STATION:
- Marvel Avengers STATION is the 31,000-square-foot exhibit, retail and event venue unlike any other attraction in Las Vegas.
- A fully immersive experience, the exhibit takes guests on a journey through the transformational process of becoming an Avengers STATION Agent.
- Featuring state-of-the-art technology and digital special effects, the experience brings the film franchise to life with an extensive range of authentic Avengers props and operational equipment including Captain America’s uniform and shield, Bruce Banner’s laboratory, Vision’s birth cradle, Hawkeye and Black Widow uniforms and weapons, Iron Man’s MK 45 suit and The Hulkbuster suit.
- The retail space offers thousands of Marvel Avengers products including commemorative collector items, jewelry, apparel, toys and more.
- Marvel Avengers STATION is open daily from 10 AM to 7 PM.
- Tickets are available on the official Marvel Avengers STATION website.