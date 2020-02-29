Uniqlo Introduces Disney Love Minnie Mouse Collection by AMBUSH

Uniqlo has introduced a new Disney Love Minnie Mouse collection from AMBUSH. The new collection features all kinds of adorable apparel and accessories for both girls and women.
- For girls, this new collection offers three different short-sleeve T dresses (seen in the images below).
- These three dresses sell for $14.90 each and are available here.
- Women will find a wider variety of products in this new collection including outerwear, T-shirts and pants.
- There are six different T-shirt options, each one selling for $14.90.
- The new collection’s relaxed ankle pants come in two different colors and sell for $49.90.
- The collection offers two different options for outerwear – a coat and a parka – each featuring a patch with the Disney Love logo.
- The coat retails for $79.90 while the parka is available for $59.90.
- Finally, the collection also features a new Minnie Mouse shoulder bag.
- This bag is available in three different colors – Black, Green and Purple – and sells for $29.90.
- You can shop the entire Disney Love Minnie Mouse collection from AMBUSH online here or find it all at the Uniqlo store at Disney Springs.