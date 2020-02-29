Uniqlo Introduces Disney Love Minnie Mouse Collection by AMBUSH

Uniqlo has introduced a new Disney Love Minnie Mouse collection from AMBUSH. The new collection features all kinds of adorable apparel and accessories for both girls and women.

For girls, this new collection offers three different short-sleeve T dresses (seen in the images below).

These three dresses sell for $14.90 each and are available here

Women will find a wider variety of products in this new collection including outerwear, T-shirts and pants.

There are six different T-shirt options, each one selling for $14.90.

The new collection’s relaxed ankle pants come in two different colors and sell for $49.90.

The collection offers two different options for outerwear – a coat and a parka – each featuring a patch with the Disney Love logo.

The coat retails for $79.90 while the parka is available for $59.90.

Finally, the collection also features a new Minnie Mouse shoulder bag.

This bag is available in three different colors – Black, Green and Purple – and sells for $29.90.