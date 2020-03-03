Disney Accelerator Now Accepting Applications For Growth-Stage Startups to Join Their Mentorship Program

The Disney Accelerator program is currently accepting applications for growth-stage startups. Those accepted into the program will become part of a three-month internship working with industry professionals at the Walt Disney Company.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Company is looking for growth-stage startups with the ability to dream big, as well as have a vision for making a significant impact on the future of technology and entertainment.

The Disney Accelerator—a program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world—is now accepting applications for the three-month mentorship program that will connect these visionary startups with the creativity, imagination and expertise of Disney.

Ten growth-stage startups will be selected for the 2020 Disney Accelerator, which will officially begin in July and will conclude with a Demo Day in October.

Applications are due by April 3, 2020. For more information and to apply for participation in the 2020 Disney Accelerator program, visit DisneyAccelerator.com

What they’re saying:

David Min, vice president, Corporate Innovation, The Walt Disney Company: “We created the Disney Accelerator six years ago to explore the incredible innovation that could occur between The Walt Disney Company and companies working on the forefront of technology. Not only has the Disney Accelerator become the premier and longest-running media and entertainment accelerator in the industry, but the program has also launched a number of products, experiences, and cutting-edge technologies. We look forward to discovering new companies and technologies through this year’s program that will continue to position Disney as a leader in today’s dynamic media environment.”

Disney Accelerator and Startups:

Kahoot!

Kahoot! joined the Disney Accelerator in 2017, and last year more than 200 million games were played on Kahoot! by 1.2 billion players in 200 countries.

Its participation in the program has enabled Kahoot! to pair educational content with Disney brands such as Star Wars in order to better reach educators and youth across the globe, as well as support the goals of the Disney Youth Program to engage educator and student audiences with fun, educational content connected to Disney parks.

Sphero:

A company that creates programmable robots and STEAM activities that connect learning and play, was part of the inaugural Disney Accelerator and created numerous robotics toys with Disney, including the BB-8 droid toy, the No. 1 Star Wars toy in 2015.

Epic Games:

Maker of Unreal Engine, Epic joined the Disney Accelerator in 2017 and has since worked with numerous parts of Disney.

Most recently, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and Epic Games developed groundbreaking LED stage production technology for the hit Lucasfilm series, The Mandalorian .

. Epic also worked closely with Walt Disney Imagineering to leverage Unreal Engine’s real-time rendering capabilities to create the interactive experience found on board the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

StatMuse: