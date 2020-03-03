Disney Skyliner Windbreaker for Women Available at Walt Disney World and shopDisney

The Disney Skyliner opened last summer, giving guests an opportunity to soar through the skies over Walt Disney World in the most magical way possible. Now, fans of the Disney Skyliner can show off their pride with this new windbreaker.
- This Disney Skyliner Women’s Windbreaker is available both at Walt Disney World Resort and online at shopDisney for $49.99.
- Travel on the breeze with comfort and ease in this classic windbreaker jacket illustrated by an allover, full-color print pattern of the Disney Skyliner transportation system as it soars over Walt Disney World Resort.
Details:
- Lightweight windbreaker jacket
- Allover sublimated ink print
- Disney Skyliner logo
- Lined hood
- Full zip front
- Contrast long sleeves
- Elastic cuffs and hem
- Pullstring closure hood and hem
- Lined body
