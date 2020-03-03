Universal Orlando Gives First Look at Culinary Offerings at Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites

Today, Universal Orlando Resort provided a sneak peek of the food and drink options that will be offered at its newest and eighth hotel in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites.
- The all-American Pier 8 Market offers casual dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
- The menu will offer extra-affordable options for everyone from comfort foods like chicken and waffles to fresh salads and sandwiches, along with a variety of convenient grab-and-go options with all dishes priced under $12.
- Dockside Inn and Suites will also have a lobby bar – the Sunset Lounge – serving specialty cocktails and craft beer, including the hotel’s own mango blonde called the Sunset Blonde.
- It's the perfect place to unwind after a long day at the theme parks.
- And at the pool, The Oasis Beach Bar will offer refreshing, beach-inspired beverages.
- Here are some of the highlights on the menu:
Breakfast
- Chicken and Waffles (served with maple syrup and butter)
- Pier 8 Egg Muffin (bacon, egg, cheddar, onions, peppers and a side of hash browns)
- Baja Burrito (chorizo, egg and cheese with salsa)
- Avocado Toast (crushed avocados, pico de gallo, vegan cheese, walnuts, and raisin vegan toast)
Lunch
- Hook & Batter (fish and chips)
- Garden Pizza (veggie pizza)
- Gulf to Shore (grilled market fish on a toasted bun)
- The Dockworker Wrap (pastrami with swiss cheese, coleslaw and french fries)
Dinner
- BBQCB (burger with smoked bacon, cheddar, onion rings and bourbon bbq sauce)
- The Joey Sandwich (hoagie with salami, capicola, soppressata, provolone cheese, roasted red pepper and toppings)
- Stuffed Shells
- Chicken and Waffles (8 piece bucket of chicken, side of mashed potatoes, side of coleslaw, Belgian waffles and choice of sauce)
Dessert
- Key Lime Pie (a Florida classic)
- Cinnamon & Sugar Zeppoles (an italian treat consisting of fried fritter)
- S’mores (hot off the panini press with all the fixings, ginger-flavored bread with milk chocolate, and marshmallow)
Drinks
- Endless Summer Lemonade (vodka with lemon; this is the resort’s signature cocktail)
- Sunset Blonde (mango blonde ale; this is the resort’s craft beer)
- Red Sky at Night (Tequila cocktail with orange and lime flavors)
- Drop Anchor (rum drink with orgeat and matcha)
- Shore Thing (grapefruit vodka with lime and ginger beer)
- Disco H2O
- Bubba Tub (signature 32oz Dockside bucket that all cocktails from The Oasis Beach Bar can be upgraded to)
Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites will open on March 17, 2020.