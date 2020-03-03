Universal Orlando Gives First Look at Culinary Offerings at Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites

Today, Universal Orlando Resort provided a sneak peek of the food and drink options that will be offered at its newest and eighth hotel in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites.

The all-American Pier 8 Market offers casual dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The menu will offer extra-affordable options for everyone from comfort foods like chicken and waffles to fresh salads and sandwiches, along with a variety of convenient grab-and-go options with all dishes priced under $12.

Dockside Inn and Suites will also have a lobby bar – the Sunset Lounge – serving specialty cocktails and craft beer, including the hotel’s own mango blonde called the Sunset Blonde.

It's the perfect place to unwind after a long day at the theme parks.

And at the pool, The Oasis Beach Bar will offer refreshing, beach-inspired beverages.

Here are some of the highlights on the menu:

Breakfast

Chicken and Waffles (served with maple syrup and butter)

Pier 8 Egg Muffin (bacon, egg, cheddar, onions, peppers and a side of hash browns)

Baja Burrito (chorizo, egg and cheese with salsa)

Avocado Toast (crushed avocados, pico de gallo, vegan cheese, walnuts, and raisin vegan toast)

Lunch

Hook & Batter (fish and chips)

Garden Pizza (veggie pizza)

Gulf to Shore (grilled market fish on a toasted bun)

The Dockworker Wrap (pastrami with swiss cheese, coleslaw and french fries)

Dinner

BBQCB (burger with smoked bacon, cheddar, onion rings and bourbon bbq sauce)

The Joey Sandwich (hoagie with salami, capicola, soppressata, provolone cheese, roasted red pepper and toppings)

Stuffed Shells

Chicken and Waffles (8 piece bucket of chicken, side of mashed potatoes, side of coleslaw, Belgian waffles and choice of sauce)

Dessert

Key Lime Pie (a Florida classic)

Cinnamon & Sugar Zeppoles (an italian treat consisting of fried fritter)

S’mores (hot off the panini press with all the fixings, ginger-flavored bread with milk chocolate, and marshmallow)

Drinks

Endless Summer Lemonade (vodka with lemon; this is the resort’s signature cocktail)

Sunset Blonde (mango blonde ale; this is the resort’s craft beer)

Red Sky at Night (Tequila cocktail with orange and lime flavors)

Drop Anchor (rum drink with orgeat and matcha)

Shore Thing (grapefruit vodka with lime and ginger beer)

Disco H2O

Bubba Tub (signature 32oz Dockside bucket that all cocktails from The Oasis Beach Bar can be upgraded to)

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites will open on March 17, 2020.