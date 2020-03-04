Scene on Disney+’s “Shop Class” Seems to Hint at Possible “Coco” Attraction

Last week, Disney+ debuted a new reality competition titled Shop Class all about building projects. While that might not immediately appeal to some Disney Parks fan, one draw is that, as part of each episode, a guest judge from Walt Disney Imagineering participates. Incidentally, one of the images shown in the premiere episode might just hint at a project Imagineers themselves are working on.
What Happening:
- While introducing the concept of Imagineering on Shop Class, several photos ranging from the days of Walt Disney to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance are shown.
- Among these images is one that shows Imagineers on a test vehicle wearing VR headsets. Also in frame is a screen that presumably displays what the riders are seeing.
- Eagle-eyed fans may recognize one particular element shown on that screen: a skull design is visible in one of the windows.
- This bears a strong resemblance to elements found in Pixar’s Coco.
- Take a look at the Shop Class screenshot compared to an image from Coco:
- Rumors of a Coco attraction have been popular since the film’s release but nothing formal has been announced.
- Similarly, it should be noted that, even if Imagineers do appear to be developing/considering an attraction, that’s not a surefire guarantee that it will see the light of day.
- It could also be possible that Imagineers were just using the world of Coco to test technologies without developing a specific attraction.
- With that said… could we see some sort of Coco attraction coming soon? We’ll have to wait and see.
- In the meantime, you can catch episodes of Shop Class — and stream Coco — on Disney+.