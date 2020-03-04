Scene on Disney+’s “Shop Class” Seems to Hint at Possible “Coco” Attraction

Last week, Disney+ debuted a new reality competition titled Shop Class all about building projects. While that might not immediately appeal to some Disney Parks fan, one draw is that, as part of each episode, a guest judge from Walt Disney Imagineering participates. Incidentally, one of the images shown in the premiere episode might just hint at a project Imagineers themselves are working on.

What Happening:

While introducing the concept of Imagineering on Shop Class , several photos ranging from the days of Walt Disney to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance are shown.

, several photos ranging from the days of Walt Disney to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance are shown. Among these images is one that shows Imagineers on a test vehicle wearing VR headsets. Also in frame is a screen that presumably displays what the riders are seeing.

Eagle-eyed fans may recognize one particular element shown on that screen: a skull design is visible in one of the windows.

This bears a strong resemblance to elements found in Pixar’s Coco .

. Take a look at the Shop Class screenshot compared to an image from Coco:

Rumors of a Coco attraction have been popular since the film’s release but nothing formal has been announced.

attraction have been popular since the film’s release but nothing formal has been announced. Similarly, it should be noted that, even if Imagineers do appear to be developing/considering an attraction, that’s not a surefire guarantee that it will see the light of day.

It could also be possible that Imagineers were just using the world of Coco to test technologies without developing a specific attraction.

to test technologies without developing a specific attraction. With that said… could we see some sort of Coco attraction coming soon? We’ll have to wait and see.

attraction coming soon? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can catch episodes of Shop Class — and stream Coco — on Disney+.