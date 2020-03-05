Exclusive: Dark Horse Previews Pages from “Disney Princess: Friends, Family, Fantastic”

On March 11th, Dark Horse will be releasing Disney Princess: Friends, Family, Fantastic. Today, Laughing Place is excited to exclusively share preview pages from the upcoming book.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Princess: Friends, Family, Fantastic is a collection of short and humorous comic stories by Amy Mebberson featuring many of your favorite Disney princesses, from Aurora to Ariel to Pocohonas and many more!
- “See what the Disney princesses are up to in their everyday lives. Includes a few never-before-published stories, and new infographics for you to ‘meet’ the princesses featured on the cover.”
- Ahead of the book’s release on March 11th, Dark Horse has shared three preview pages.
- These samples come from three stories — “Tumbleweeds,” “Embroidery,” and “Princess Chores” — featuring Belle, Merida, and Cinderella respectively.
- Check out each these three pages below:
- Disney Princess: Friends, Family, Fantastic by Amy Mebberson will be released March 11th and is available for pre-order on DarkHorse.com