Exclusive: Dark Horse Previews Pages from “Disney Princess: Friends, Family, Fantastic”

On March 11th, Dark Horse will be releasing Disney Princess: Friends, Family, Fantastic. Today, Laughing Place is excited to exclusively share preview pages from the upcoming book.

Disney Princess: Friends, Family, Fantastic is a collection of short and humorous comic stories by Amy Mebberson featuring many of your favorite Disney princesses, from Aurora to Ariel to Pocohonas and many more!

"See what the Disney princesses are up to in their everyday lives. Includes a few never-before-published stories, and new infographics for you to 'meet' the princesses featured on the cover."

Ahead of the book’s release on March 11th, Dark Horse has shared three preview pages.

These samples come from three stories — “Tumbleweeds,” “Embroidery,” and “Princess Chores” — featuring Belle, Merida, and Cinderella respectively.

Check out each these three pages below: