SeaWorld Orlando Offers Discounted Tickets for Florida Residents

Starting today, March 12, SeaWorld Orlando Parks are offering Florida Residents a special staycation promotion. Florida residents can currently save up to 60% on park tickets.
- Florida residents can currently purchase tickets to SeaWorld and Aquatica at the following discounted rates:
- SeaWorld tickets as low as $49.99
- Aquatica tickets as low as $34.99
- There is even a SeaWorld/Aquatica two-park ticket option available for only $59.99.
- You can order your SeaWorld Orlando tickets here and your Aquatica tickets here.
- This special staycation promotion will last until March 16 and tickets will only be valid for visits on or before May 20, 2020.
- Discovery Cove will also be participating in the Florida Resident staycation promotion.
- Florida residents can save 40% if they book their reservation for Discovery Cove by March 16 and visit by May 20, 2020.
- You can book your discounted Discovery Cove experience here.