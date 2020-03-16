FX Halts Production, Delays Premiere of Fourth Installment of “Fargo”

FX’s Fargo joins a growing list of delayed productions and premieres as the network makes changes amid COVID-19 concerns.

What’s happening:

Variety FX Fargo .

. This also means that the series will no longer premiere on April 19th as originally planned.

Variety points out that the premiere delay likely means that Fargo will not be eligible for the 2020 Emmy Awards, as a majority of their episodes would need to air before May 31 to be considered.

will not be eligible for the 2020 Emmy Awards, as a majority of their episodes would need to air before May 31 to be considered. Like many other studios, the FX has decided to halt production out of caution and concern for the wellbeing of actors, crew members, and their families as the United States works to slow the spread of COVID-19.

What they’re saying:

FX Networks said in a statement: “Due to the postponement of production related to the coronavirus, the fourth installment of FX’s award-winning limited series Fargo will no longer premiere on Sunday, April 19th. A new premiere date will be determined once production resumes.”

Fargo synopsis:

“The fourth season of Fargo is set in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri, where two criminal syndicates — one Italian, one African-American — have struck an uneasy peace. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons. Chris Rock will play the head of one of the syndicates, who has surrendered his son to his enemy, and who must raise his son’s enemy as his own. But then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies — and everything changes.”

Season Four stars: