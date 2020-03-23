ABC to Air One-Hour Special “David Blaine: The Magic Way” on April 1st

Magician, David Blaine is returning to ABC for an all new nighttime special. David Blaine: The Magic Way will premiere on ABC on April 1st and will feature Blaine and a star studded list of special guests.

What’s happening:

Innovative endurance artist and magician David Blaine returns to ABC with his reality-defying magical acts for a one-hour special, David Blaine: The Magic Way , Wednesday, April 1 (10:00 – 11:00 pm EDT).

, Wednesday, April 1 (10:00 – 11:00 pm EDT). It’s been more than 20 years since Blaine’s first-ever television special, Street Magic , debuted on ABC, which introduced him and his unique brand of magic.

, debuted on ABC, which introduced him and his unique brand of magic. Since then, he’s amassed worldwide fame for his signature stunts that have astonished some of the most recognized celebrities, turning the camera on them as millions of viewers at home witness and share their visceral reactions.

Throughout David Blaine: The Magic Way , Blaine’s famous friends make appearances and allow him to work his mysterious talents on them.

, Blaine’s famous friends make appearances and allow him to work his mysterious talents on them. Featured stars include the following: Odell Beckham Jr. (wide receiver, NFL’s Cleveland Browns) Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski (actors) Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen (quarterback, NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and supermodel) Dave Chappelle (stand-up comedian) James Corden ( The Late Late Show with James Corden ) Bryan Cranston (actor) David Dobrik (YouTube star) Dr. Dre (rapper, songwriter, producer) Jamie Foxx (actor) Derek and Hannah Jeter (former shortstop, MLB’s New York Yankees, and model) Michael Jordan (sports superstar and former player, NBA’s Chicago Bulls) Aaron Paul (actor)

David Blaine: The Magic Way is produced by D Blaine Productions for the ABC Television Network.

About Blaine: