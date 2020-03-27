ESPN to Commemorate Women’s History Month with Full Day of Programming

by | Mar 27, 2020 12:30 PM Pacific Time

To commemorate Women’s History Month, ESPN will dedicate a full day of programming to historic moments in women’s sports on Sunday, March 29, on ESPN2 beginning at 4 AM ET. The line-up features women from across multiple sports at a variety of levels, highlighting some of the best in the game.

  • Women, teams and moments set to be spotlighted during this programming will include:
    • Nine for IX: Venus vs.: The 2005 film, produced by Ava DuVernay, chronicles Venus Williams’ fight for equal pay for women, at Wimbledon, one of the world’s most prestigious tennis tournaments.
    • Candace Parker: On March 30, 2004 Candace Parker became the first girl to win the McDonald’s All-American High School Dunk Contest.
    • 2019 Women’s College Cup: On December 8, 2019 the Women’s College Cup title game remained scoreless after 2 OTs for the first time in history. Stanford would then go on to defeat UNC in penalty kicks.
    • UFC: Ronda Rousey vs. Liz Carmouche: In November 2012, Ronda Rousey became the first female fighter to sign with the UFC becoming the first UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. Rousey defended her title against Liz Caramouche on February, 23, 2013 at UFC 157.
    • Pat Summitt: On March 24, 2012, Pat Summit reached a record 1,098th career victory in Tennessee’s NCAA Sweet 16 appearance against Kansas, becoming the winningest coach in the history of NCAA Basketball.
    • UConn Women’s Basketball: On March 27, 2017 the UConn Huskies won their 111th straight game, the longest winning streak in NCAA basketball history, beating Oregon 90-52 to advance to their 10th straight Women’s Final Four.
    • Mo’ne Davis: On August 15, 2014, Mo’ne Davis became the first girl in Little League World Series History to earn a win and pitch a shutout.
    • Women’s College World Series 17-Inning Game: On June 5, 2017 Oklahoma and Florida met in Game 1 of the WCWS best-of-three championship series. The game went on to last 17 innings, making it the longest softball game to ever air on ESPN or ESPN2.
    • Serena Williams: On January 28, 2017, Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus to win the Australian Open, notching her 23rd career major single title, surpassing Steffi Graff for the most women’s singles titles in the Open Era and leaving her just one shy of Margaret Court for the most ever.
    • Sabrina Ionescu: On February 24, 2020, Sabrina Ionescu became the first Division I NCAA player, male or female, to reach 2000 points, 1000 assists and 1000 rebounds. (2K, 1K, 1K)
  • Also in celebration of Women’s History Month, ESPN+ has curated a VOD collection of its most acclaimed series and specials covering women in sports.
  • This includes ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 documentaries, ESPN E:60 features, ESPN The Magazine’s BODY Issue Behind the Scenes videos, several ESPN+ Original series, and the ESPN Films and espnW series Nine for IX, featuring nine documentary films about women in sports directed by Oscar-nominated, Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning female filmmakers.
 
 
Send this to a friend