Disney Parks Blog Shares Special Offerings To Bring Disney Fun to Your Smart Technology

With the ever-growing needs to stay-at-home, the Disney Parks Blog has presented us with a way to create magic moments at home with Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel Stickers for iMessage, and Disney Stories for Amazon Alexa.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is offering more ways to enjoy digital content that you can use at home on your smartphone or smart speaker device.
- To add little magic while connecting with friends and family, Disney has made some of the most popular Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel Stickers for iMessage completely free for a limited time (Apr 13 – May 8) on Apple’s App Store. The free stickers offered are:
- Disney Stickers: Frozen 2
- Disney Stickers: Mickey & Friends
- Pixar Stickers: Onward
- Pixar Stickers: Toy Story 4
- Star Wars Stickers: The Rise of Skywalker
- Marvel Stickers: Hero Mix
- Disney has also teamed up with Amazon on a Disney Stories offer for Amazon Alexa users. Through Disney Stories, kids can connect with beloved Disney and Pixar stories with magical read aloud narration, music and sound effects. They’re perfect for families to read together, or children can discover stories on their own. The Disney Stories Skill is free to enable, and includes four free stories for everyone to try:
- The Lion King: A Day Without Pumbaa
- Monsters, Inc.: Boo on the Loose
- Disney Princess: Cinderella’s Best Ever Creations
- Pop Star Minnie
- Right now, customers can purchase a bundle of 50 additional stories for just $0.99 (normally $9.99). To get started visit the Disney Stories page on Amazon, or simply say, “Alexa, open Disney Stories” to your Amazon Alexa. For more information on Disney voice experiences for Amazon Alexa, available via Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, please visit the Alexa Skills page on Disney.com.