ABC Announces Premiere Dates for Summer Fun & Games, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” New Series “The Genetic Detective”

ABC has announced their Summer Fun & Games lineup which will see several returning favorite game shows. Additionally, the network revealed the premiere for the farewell season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as well as a new show from ABC News, The Genetic Detective.

What’s happening:

Summer Fun & Games

Holey Moley

The 13-episode extreme mini-golf competition series, swings into season two as Holey Moley II: The Sequel on Thursday, May 21 (9:00 – 10:00 pm EDT).

on Thursday, May 21 (9:00 – 10:00 pm EDT). The sophomore season will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. In each episode, eight contestants will put their miniature golf – and physical – skills to the test as they face off in out-of-this-world challenges on the supersized course.

The winners of each episode will return to the Holey Moley course for the all-star grand finale, where only one will be crowned winner and claim the $250,000 prize.

Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively.

Holey Moley is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions. Beginning June 11, the series will shift its time slot to 8:00 pm

To Tell The Truth

Hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson, To Tell The Truth will debut its fifth season on Thursday, May 21 (10:00 – 11:00 pm EDT).

star Anthony Anderson, will debut its fifth season on Thursday, May 21 (10:00 – 11:00 pm EDT). The funny reimagination of the beloved game show, featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter from Anderson’s mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level.

In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the other two use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

Additional celebrity panelists this season include: Ashanti Brad Garrett Michael Strahan Mark Duplass Mike Tyson Patti LaBelle Rita Moreno Yara Shahidi And many more



Celebrity Family Feud

Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey, season six kicks off on Sunday, May 31 (8:00 – 9:00 pm EDT).

The iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

This season’s high-energy matchups include: Queer Eye vs. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy Jersey Shore vs. The Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill s vs. Andy Cohen



Press Your Luck

The game of wits and strategy, hosted by Elizabeth Banks, returns for its season two debut on Sunday, May 31 (9:00 – 10:00 pm EDT).

The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.

During each game of Press Your Luck, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing.

The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.

Match Game

Alec Baldwin is back and ready to BLANK when Match Game returns for season five this summer on Sunday, May 31 (10:00 – 11:00 pm EDT).

returns for season five this summer on Sunday, May 31 (10:00 – 11:00 pm EDT). Produced by Fremantle, the bawdy panel game features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

Upcoming celebrity panelists include: Amy Sedaris Angie Harmon Bob Saget Christie Brinkley Fred Armisen Jane Krakowski Padma Lakshmi Vivica A. Fox Among many others



Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for its seventh and final season on Wednesday, May 27 (10:00 – 11:00 pm EDT).

returns for its seventh and final season on Wednesday, May 27 (10:00 – 11:00 pm EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars:

Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson

Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson

Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons

Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz

Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso Mack MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena Yo-Yo Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw

Creative Team

Co-created and executive produced by: Joss Whedon Jed Whedon Maurissa Tancharoen

Executive produced by: Jeffrey Bell Jeph Loeb



The Genetic Detective

From ABC News comes The Genetic Detective debuting Tuesday, May 19 (10:00 – 11:00 pm EDT).

debuting Tuesday, May 19 (10:00 – 11:00 pm EDT). The all-new series follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she uses her unique research skills to transform the face of crime solving. By working with police departments and crime scene DNA, Moore is able to trace the path of a violent criminal’s family tree to reveal their identity and help bring them to justice.

The Genetic Detective is a co-production with ABC News and XCON Productions.

Creative team:

Co-executive producers for ABC News: Carrie Cook Marc Dorian

Executive producer for XCon Productions: Christine Connor

Co-executive producer for XCon Productions: Christopher K. Dillon

CeCe Moore serves as producer

ABC 2020 Summer Premiere Dates and New Time Slots

Thursday, April 30

8:00 – 9:00 pm Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (*new time slot)

Tuesday, May 19

10:00 – 11:00 pm The Genetic Detective (Series Premiere)

Thursday, May 21

9:00 – 10:00 pm Holey Moley II: The Sequel (Season Premiere)

(Season Premiere) 10:00 – 11:00 pm To Tell the Truth (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, May 27

10:00 – 11:00 pm Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season Premiere)

Sunday, May 31

8:00 – 9:00 pm Celebrity Family Feud (Season Premiere)

(Season Premiere) 9:00 – 10:00 pm Press Your Luck (Season Premiere)

(Season Premiere) 10:00 – 11:00 pm Match Game (Season Premiere)

Thursday, June 11